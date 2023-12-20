Chubb Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. the N.Y. Jets. It's Chubb's first career AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor.

Chubb recorded a team-high seven tackles, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in Miami's win. He became the first Dolphins player since Nov. 28, 2021 (Jaelan Phillips vs. Carolina) to have three sacks in a game. His two forced fumbles were both recovered by Miami – one on the first Jets drive of the game that Zach Sieler returned to the 1-yard line, and the other Chubb recovered himself in the fourth quarter. He leads the NFL with six forced fumbles this season and leads the team with 9.5 sacks.

Chubb helped the Dolphins win 30-0 and post a shutout for the first time since Oct. 18, 2020 (vs. N.Y. Jets). Miami allowed just 103 total yards, the second-fewest allowed in a game in Dolphins history. Miami is now 10-4 for the first time since 2000.

This is the fifth Player of the Week award for the Dolphins this season after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 1 at the L.A. Chargers, running back De'Von Achane was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 vs. Denver, running back Raheem Mostert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 6 vs. Carolina and cornerback Jalen Ramsey earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 11 vs. Las Vegas.

The last time the Dolphins won at least five Player of the Week awards in the same season was 2002 – defensive end Jason Taylor twice, running back Ricky Williams twice and defensive end Adewale Ogunleye once. The last time Miami had five different players win a Player of the Week honor in the same season was 1999 – cornerback Sam Madison three times, quarterback Dan Marino twice, kicker Olindo Mare twice, punt returner Nate Jacquet once and defensive end Trace Armstrong once in the Wild Card round.