Countdown to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl! 

Jan 31, 2022 at 02:15 PM
The 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl game is on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. 

The National Team vs. American Team matchup will be coached by the Jets and the Lions coaching staff and various college coaches. NFL Network will broadcast the game.

The American Team and National Team rosters are available and showcase top players from many states.

There will be fan events all week long including a Senior Bowl Summit, rally, lip sync battle, street party/Mardi Gras player parade, concert and more. Visit the Senior Bowl site for additional event details.

Dolphins at the Senior Bowl

11 members of the Dolphins' active roster played in the Senior Bowl prior to being drafted, including two 2021 rookies (Hunter Long and Robert Jones).

2021

TE Hunter Long – Boston College

G/T Robert Jones – Middle Tennessee State

2019

C Michael Deiter – Wisconsin

S Sheldrick Redwine – Miami

2018

TE Mike Gesicki – Penn State

TE Durham Smythe – Notre Dame

2017

LB Vince Biegel – Wisconsin

LB Duke Riley – LSU

2016

QB Jacoby Brissett – NC State

2015

S Eric Rowe – Utah

2013

T John Jenkins – Georgia

For more information on the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, listen to the previews on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.

