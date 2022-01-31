Countdown to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl! 

The 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl game is on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.
The National Team vs. American Team matchup will be coached by the Jets and the Lions coaching staff and various college coaches. NFL Network will broadcast the game.
The American Team and National Team rosters are available and showcase top players from many states.
There will be fan events all week long including a Senior Bowl Summit, rally, lip sync battle, street party/Mardi Gras player parade, concert and more. Visit the Senior Bowl site for additional event details.
Dolphins at the Senior Bowl
11 members of the Dolphins' active roster played in the Senior Bowl prior to being drafted, including two 2021 rookies (Hunter Long and Robert Jones).
2021
TE Hunter Long – Boston College
G/T Robert Jones – Middle Tennessee State
2019
C Michael Deiter – Wisconsin
S Sheldrick Redwine – Miami
2018
TE Mike Gesicki – Penn State
TE Durham Smythe – Notre Dame
2017
LB Vince Biegel – Wisconsin
LB Duke Riley – LSU
2016
QB Jacoby Brissett – NC State
2015
S Eric Rowe – Utah
2013
T John Jenkins – Georgia
For more information on the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, listen to the previews on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.