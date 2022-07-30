Day 4 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

Mike McDaniel informed the media on Saturday morning that he announces the top-timed speed each day in the team meeting and that Raheem Mostert earned that distinction from Friday's practice. Clearly, this team values speed, and not just on the offense.

Three players on Saturday gave fans a showcase of the team speed on defense.

First, Jerome Baker, who made a handful of plays in this practice, raced around the edge on an outside running play. He won the foot race and stayed tight to the formation to scrape off the engaged block and make the play for a loss.

A few plays later, rookie Channing Tindall burst through the middle and tagged off running back Salvon Ahmed in the backfield.

Finally, Jevon Holland came from depth to shut down a short pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr. Again, no live tackling, but given Holland's rookie highlight reel, he might've added another hit to that tape.

That's probably why McDaniel is thrilled about Holland being on his side.