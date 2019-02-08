Advertising

DCC Hosts Fourth Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Presented By Moss Construction

Aventura, FL – The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) hosted its fourth annual DCC Celebrity Golf Tournament presented by Moss Construction at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry’s two 18-hole championship courses on Friday, Feb. 8. The tournament offered cancer fighters a chance to golf and interact with Miami Dolphins executives, players, alumni, T.D. and other celebrity guests. Funds raised from the golf tournament benefited Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. The event this year is in advance of DCC IX’s signature event slated for Saturday, April 6.

“Today we showed we are all cancer fighters by coming together for this event in the name of fighting a disease that has impacted us all in some way. It has been a privilege to watch this event grow through the years as we look forward to DCC IX,” Dolphins Cancer Challenge Executive Director Jennifer Jehn said. “We are excited to continue our efforts toward tackling cancer together with Sylvester. This is Teamwork at Work; we are working together to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida.”

Golfers teed off for a round of scramble-golf on the world-famous Soffer and Miller Courses, then enjoyed the post event 19th hole Celebration presented by BBVA Compass. Special guests at the event included Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores, Vice Chair, President & CEO Tom Garfinkel and General Manager Chris Grier. Also in participation were Dolphins players Jake Brendel, John Denney, Davon Godchaux, Jakeem Grant, Raekwon McMillan, Vincent Taylor and Sam Young, as well as Dolphins alumni Dick Anderson, Woodey Bennett, Kim Bokamper, Vernon Carey, Mark Duper, Lorenzo Hampton, Sam Madison, Dan Marino, Nat Moore and John Offerdahl.

Former and current pro athletes also participated in the event including Bob Bryan, Darrell Fullington, Rickey Jackson, Charles Johnson, Brett Romberg, Duane Starks, Alonzo Mourning and Darryl Williams.

These efforts align with the Miami Dolphins’ community mission of “Teamwork at Work.” Through Teamwork at Work, the Miami Dolphins Foundation is committed to leveling the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.

2019 DCC Celebrity Golf Tournament Winners

Scramble (Miller Course) - Charles Bisbano, Jeremy Gerson, John Moore and Sam Young

Scramble (Soffer Course) - Dan Marino, Bob Moss and Scott Moss

Closest to the Pin (Miller) - Charles Bisbano

Closest to the Pin (Soffer) - Dan Marino

Women's Longest Drive (Miller) - Michelle Ferrulo

Women's Longest Drive (Soffer) - Ninnella Gabaldon

Men's Longest Drive (Miller) - Andrew Cohn

Men's Longest Drive (Soffer) - Victor Beauchamp

About Dolphins Cancer Challenge

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation’s health impact area. The DCC’s purpose is to improve people’s lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at South Florida’s only academic-based cancer center – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $27.5 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester. For additional information, call (305) 943-6799 or visit www.DolphinsCancerChallenge.com.

