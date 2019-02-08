DCC Hosts Fourth Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Presented By Moss Construction

Aventura, FL – The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) hosted its fourth annual DCC Celebrity Golf Tournament presented by Moss Construction at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry’s two 18-hole championship courses on Friday, Feb. 8. The tournament offered cancer fighters a chance to golf and interact with Miami Dolphins executives, players, alumni, T.D. and other celebrity guests. Funds raised from the golf tournament benefited Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. The event this year is in advance of DCC IX’s signature event slated for Saturday, April 6.

“Today we showed we are all cancer fighters by coming together for this event in the name of fighting a disease that has impacted us all in some way. It has been a privilege to watch this event grow through the years as we look forward to DCC IX,” Dolphins Cancer Challenge Executive Director Jennifer Jehn said. “We are excited to continue our efforts toward tackling cancer together with Sylvester. This is Teamwork at Work; we are working together to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida.”