DCC Hosts Heavy Hitters Celebration Presented By Berkowitz Pollack Brand & Provenance Wealth Advisors

Miami Gardens, FL – The Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, Oct. 30 hosted the Heavy Hitters Celebration presented by Berkowitz Pollack Brand and Provenance Wealth Advisors. The Dolphins Cancer Challenge Heavy Hitters comprised of a group of 288, whose fundraising efforts for the 2019 event raised $3,039,641. Their donations accounted for almost 50 percent of the DCC’s total $5.2M gift to University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Participants are considered Heavy Hitters who have raised $2,750 or more for innovative cancer research. The evening entailed a fun twist on the event with more activities and fun built in to celebrate and honor the heavy hitters. All Pros (fundraisers of $10,000 or more) and Top Tacklers (fundraisers of $5,000 or more) had the exclusive perk of catching a pass on the field from Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino or Jason Taylor.