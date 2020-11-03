Dolphins Acquire DeAndre Washington from Chiefs

Washington has played in 56 career games after spending four years (2016-19) with Oakland and one (2020) with Kansas City. He's totaled 285 carries for 1,127 yards (4.0 avg.) and seven touchdowns on the ground with 89 receptions for 615 yards (6.9 avg.) and one touchdown in the air during his career. He also has six kickoff returns for 106 yards (17.7 avg.) and three solo special teams tackles. Washington originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (143rd overall) by Oakland in the 2016 NFL draft.