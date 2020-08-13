Dolphins Sign Cornerback Deatrick Nichols

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Deatrick Nichols and waived safety Steven Parker and tight end Bryce Sterk.
Nichols played two games for Arizona in 2018 and spent the 2019 offseason with the Cardinals. He did not record any statistics. Nichols played for the Houston Roughnecks earlier this year and led the XFL with three interceptions before the remainder of the season was canceled. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 11, 2018. A Miami native, Nichols played collegiately at South Florida and attended Miami Central High School.
Parker played in 14 games with four starts for the Dolphins last year after he was claimed off waivers on Sept. 1, 2019. He totaled 19 tackles (14 solo), two interceptions and three passes defensed. Parker originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the L.A. Rams on May 15, 2018 and spent the 2018 season on the Rams' practice squad.
Sterk signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was a two-year starter (2018-19) at defensive end for Montana State before moving to tight end with the Dolphins. In college, Sterk started 28 games for the Bobcats and totaled 126 tackles (81 solo), 23.5 sacks, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery.