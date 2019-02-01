Dee Delaney  Signed To Reserve/Futures Contract

Delaney was claimed by Miami off waivers from Jacksonville on Dec. 4, 2018. He spent one week on Miami’s active roster and the remainder of the season on the practice squad. Delaney played in two games for Jacksonville in 2018 but did not record any stats. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville on April 20, 2018. Delaney played collegiately at Miami and The Citadel. He was a three-year starter (2014-16) at The Citadel before transferring as a graduate to Miami in 2017, where he played nine games with six starts.