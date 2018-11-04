Defense's 4 Sacks, 4 Picks Leads Dolphins To 13-6 Win Over Jets

The Dolphins defense bounced back in a big way Sunday.
Linebacker Jerome Baker had a pick-six, one of four interceptions for the defense, and Cameron Wake and Akeem Spence each had two sacks in a 13-6 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.
Baker’s touchdown with 10:48 left in the fourth quarter gave the Dolphins a 13-3 lead. The Jets moved back within a touchdown with a 56-yard field goal by Jason Myers.
After the Jets moved closer with a 56-yard field goal by Jason Myers, the Dolphins clinched their victory with interceptions by safeties T.J. McDonald and Walt Aikens. In the first half against the Jets, linebacker Kiko Alonso had his third interception of the season, moving within one of the team single-season record for linebacker, which was set by John Bramlett in 1967.
Baker became the first Dolphins rookie since 2009 to return an interception for a touchdown. Cornerback Vontae Davis did it back then against Buffalo.
Wake’s two sacks gave him 17 multi-sack games in his brilliant career.
In this defensive struggle, there weren’t many offensive highlights, though running back Frank Gore continued his climb on the NFL’s all-time charts. With a 7-yard run in the third quarter, Gore passed Barry Sanders to move into sixth place for most yards from scrimmage.
The Dolphins led 6-3 at halftime after a defensive battle that saw the teams combine to go 0-for-10 on third-down conversions before the Dolphins converted in the second quarter.
Head Coach Adam Gase was aggressive, going for it twice on fourth down in the first half with the Dolphins converting both times.
The Dolphins advanced into Jets territory on the opening possession of the game after a 25-yard completion from Brock Osweiler to Danny Amendola on the first snap, but the drive ended with a sack on third down.
The Dolphins opened the scoring early in the second quarter on Jason Sanders’ 43-yard field goal, which was set up by Alonso’s interception that was accompanied by a personal foul penalty on the Jets.
The Dolphins added to their lead with Sanders’ second field goal with 1:11 left in the half that culminated a 14-play, 51-yard drive. The big play in the drive was Osweiler’s 7-yard pass to Kenyan Drake on fourth-and-3 from the Jets 38-yard line. That was followed shortly thereafter by a 16-yard completion to Jakeem Grant on third-and-12 from the Jets 33.
The Jets cut into the Dolphins lead by marching 45 yards in 51 seconds to get a 48-yard field goal by Myers with 20 seconds left. The big play in the drive was a 20-yard completion from Sam Darnold to running back Elijah McGuire.
Rookie first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick showed off his versatility by lining up at boundary cornerback and safety, as well as nickel corner.
Wide receiver Kenny Stills returned to action after missing the Thursday night game against the Houston Texans because of a groin injury.