Defensive Backs Combine Podiums Recap

Gordan spoke about his inside-outside versatility, the pride he takes in locking down one side of the field or one receiver for an entire game, and spoke to the process of preparing for a game week.

"I look at tendencies. I break down their route tree," said Gordon. "I'm looking at their releases and watching their tools and putting tools in my bag to see what's going to counteract them. Whether it's a wide release, inside release, shock jam, anything like that."

From big programs like Washington and Texas to a smaller school inside the latter state, Sam Houston State's Zyon McCollum turned heads at the Senior Bowl last month.

"Guys like Jeremy Chinn who blew up at the Senior Bowl and Combine, I love to see guys like that have success," McCollum said. "It doesn't matter where you come from it just matters if you can play or not."

Back to the big programs and the every corner's favorite coverage -- what does Auburn's Roger McCreary think is the key to good press coverage?

"You have to have that dog mentality to press your guys every single play. You can't have no plays off," McCreary said. "It's that mindset that 'this is my guy.' You have to be patient and have eye discipline."