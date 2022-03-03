Wednesday NFL Scouting Combine Recap

Wide Outs and Tight Ends Talk

Wednesday kicked off four straight days of Combine participants getting peppered with questions. Up first was the group that will work out first -- the wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks.

Following the trend of the last few years, it's another deep, well-versed wide receiver class. What's your flavor? The entire draft can channel through that question, but it's especially true among the athletes that play out on the perimeter. Three draft publications could have three different WR1's, so we caught up with as many as we could.

From the speed category, and the ripest of trees to pick from, the Alabama duo gave some insight into recovering from injuries and coming from such a rich talent pool at what has become Wide Receiver U.

Jameson Williams said he's been off of his crutches for two weeks. Though he won't rush to hit any physical deadlines, he wants to use this time to sharpen the rest of his game.

"I'm going to use this week to show teams what I'm all about in the classroom," Williams said. "This offseason, for me, is all about finding ways to make the game slow down even more."

That's quite a devastating thought for opposing defensive backs considering Williams is a projected 4.4 blazer.

So is his former Crimson Tide teammate, John Metchie, who said he stays in touch with all of his ex-teammates such as Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Jerry Jeudy. What is it about Metchie's game that he believes can help him experience similar success?

"Our fundamentals of who we are, the discipline," he said. "The attention to detail in our craft. How we approach our craft and everything we learned at Alabama, just bringing that same winning energy and winning spirit to the NFL."

The Bama connection isn't the only one with a direct line to the Dolphins this week. Purdue wide receiver David Bell is a dark horse Day 2 sleeper among many draft publications. Bell mentioned going from his Giants interview straight to the Dolphins and new Wide Receivers Coach Wes Welker.

"He asked me questions about family history, why I chose Purdue, things like that," Bell said. "I definitely watched him (when I was a kid). He was a shifty slot. I'm not that yet, but hopefully I get to that one day."

The last wide out we talked to also moonlights as a running back. Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson started his career at Nebraska spending more of his time in the backfield. Upon arrival in Lexington, Robinson doubled his career touchdown production (14 total) and nearly did the same in yards from scrimmage (1,494 YFS in two years with Nebraska, 1,445 in one season with Kentucky).

"Whenever it's one-on-one, I don't think anybody can tackle me," Robinson said. "I think I turn into a running back with the ball in my hands and I'm going to fight for extra yards."

A player who could conceivably block for a player like Robinson is Maryland's Chig Okonkwo. The jack-of-all-trades tight end answered questions about the receiving aspect of the position, but lit up when asked about blocking, a primary duty of his quasi-fullback role.

"It's a mindset I didn't really have when I was younger because I was lighter," he said. "As I put on some weight and learned how to block, I really embraced it because in order to do something well, you have to enjoy doing it."

Speaking of blocking and catching, Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely is no stranger to either aspect of the tight end position. The potential top tight end off the board talked about his versatility.

"I think I'm one of the most versatile players in this entire draft," he said. "Coastal Carolina prepared me by putting me everywhere whether it was out wide, in the slot or even inline. It just showed that my versatility is something you can't prepare for."

"I love football," Likely said about his mindset as a blocker. "I've been playing since I was four-years-old so any assignment you give me, I'm going to be ready."