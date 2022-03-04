Defensive Line and Linebacker Podiums and Scouting Combine Recap

Bonitto on Madison: "He's going to bring a lot of energy every day to practice. Real fun guy, one of the best coaches I've ever been around."

From our own backyard to overseas with Penn State's Arnold Ebikete, who was born in Cameroon. Ebikete blew up the Senior Bowl in the one-on-one pass rush drills after a breakout grad transfer season with the Nittany Lions (9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss). Friday, he told us how he arrived at that production.

"I have a lot of different moves that I like to use. My go-to is definitely the speed rush," said Ebikete. "Von Miller is one of the greatest to do it when it comes to the speed and bending through the corner. One thing I've worked on adding to my game is the spin, which I got from him as well."

Houston's Logan Hall came off the board to Miami at 29 in Jeremiah's first mock draft of the season. Friday, Hall spoke about his versatility.

"I can play end and three-tech," said Hall. "If a team wants me to get to 300 (pounds), I'll get to 300. If they want me at 270, I'll do that as well. It's really about their needs."

Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey played all across the Sooners' defensive line, one of the draft's more-confident men.

"In the most-humble way possible I feel like I'm one of the best defensive linemen in this draft," Winfrey said. "I say that because I know that I can dominate any man in front of me and I know that I'm one of the smartest defensive linemen in this draft. I can play a multitude of positions and do a multitude of things for that allows me to do that for them."