Offensive Line, Running Back Podiums and Scouting Combine Recap

"When I first got to Davidson I really only played one year," said Johnson. "I was really behind everybody else in terms of development; I didn't know what an over front was, I didn't know what a three-technique was. Coach Applebaum took me aside. I would go to his office in the evenings and go over those things and that really helped me get on the field my freshman year."

"When (Applebaum) came to Boston College he was a really unique coach. He has this base in terms of technique, but he wants you to do whatever you can to win your rep, to do your job. He wants to work with the whole line to figure out what the best course of action is in terms of technique or various ways to win collectively."

Johnson, who considered attending Harvard for academics with a 4.0 GPA, played just one year of high school football. He applied that aptitude to the craft and played four different positions before spending the week at the Senior Bowl learning to play in the pivot at center.

His teammate, Alec Lindstrom, comes from a football family. Lindstrom's fifth-year with the Eagles was the first time in his collegiate career that he was charged with a sack-allowed. Lindstrom mentioned former Falcons center Alex Mack as a player he models his game after. You might recall that Mack was a prized free agent signing for Atlanta in 2016, the final year in which Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, and the final year that Mike McDaniel was on the Falcons staff.