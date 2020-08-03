Dolphins Activate Jerome Baker, Awarded Picasso Nelson Jr.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. off waivers from Indianapolis. The team also activated linebacker Jerome Baker off the reserve/COVID-19* list and placed running back Malcolm Perry on the list.

Nelson spent part of the 2019 season on Indianapolis' practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 10, 2019. Nelson played 50 games at Southern Mississippi (2014-17), where he recorded 202 tackles (120 solo), 15 passes defensed, five interceptions and one forced fumble. As a senior in 2018, he earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.

Baker was Miami's third-round pick (73rd overall) in the 2018 NFL draft. He's played in all 32 games over his two-year career with 26 starts. Baker has totaled 200 tackles (130 solo), 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his NFL career. His 200 career stops are seventh among all players selected in the 2018 draft class and he served as a team captain for the Dolphins during the 2019 season.

Perry was Miami's seventh-round pick (246th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at the Naval Academy, where 21 of his starts came at quarterback. Perry set an FBS quarterback record with 2,017 rushing yards in 2019 and his 4,359 career rushing yards are second in Navy history. He was also voted a team captain and named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2019.