Dolphins Add Seven Players To Roster

Dunn played in all eight games with seven starts this spring for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football (AAF). He spent most of the 2018 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. Dunn originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Los Angeles Rams on June 16, 2017. He played collegiately at Maryland.

Elliott played this spring for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. He saw action in all eight games and tied for the AAF lead with 7.5 sacks. He also totaled 22 tackles (14 solo). Elliott played three seasons (2014-16) with the Green Bay Packers, appearing in 38 games and totaling 32 tackles (25 solo), four sacks, one interception, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on May 12, 2014 before he was traded to Dallas on Sept. 3, 2017. He spent the 2018 offseason and training camp with New Orleans.

Farrow played this spring for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF, starting all eight games. He totaled 106 carries for 372 yards (3.5 avg.) and four touchdowns and added 12 receptions for 95 yards (7.9 avg.). His 372 rushing yards were tied for second in the AAF. Farrow played in 13 games with two starts for the San Diego Chargers in 2016, totaling 60 carries for 192 yards (3.2 avg.) and 13 receptions for 70 yards (5.4 avg.). He also spent time on New England’s practice squad in 2018. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Diego on May 10, 2016.

Holmes played this spring for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. He totaled 15 tackles (11 solo) and 1.5 sacks in eight games. Holmes played in 15 games over two seasons (2016-17) with the Cleveland Browns, totaling seven career tackles (one solo) and one sack. He also spent time with Jacksonville (2016), Kansas City (2017-18) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2018). Holmes originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (181st overall) by Jacksonville in the 2016 NFL draft.

Horn played in all eight games this spring for the Memphis Express of the AAF and totaled 28 receptions for 429 yards (15.3 avg.) and one touchdown. His 429 receiving yards were fourth in the AAF. Horn spent the 2016 offseason and training camp with the Tennessee Titans after being signed as an undrafted college free agent on June 3, 2016. He also spent time playing in Europe. Horn was a first-team Division II All-American as a senior at Indianapolis in 2015.

Jones-Smith played this spring for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF and saw action in all eight games. He spent the 2018 offseason and training camp with the Houston Texans after entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 11, 2018. Jones-Smith played collegiately at Pittsburgh, where he finished his career with 33 games played and 13 starts.