Monday, Apr 08, 2019 02:00 PM

Dolphins Allocated Brazilian DT Durval Queiroz Neto

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL today announced they have allocated defensive tackle Durval Queiroz Neto (pronounced Durr-VAHL KEY-ay-royce NAY-toh) to the Miami Dolphins via the International Player Pathway Program.

Queiroz – better known in Brazil as Duzão – is a defensive tackle from Brazil. He has spent the past four seasons on two of the country’s best teams – Cuiabá Arsenal and Galo FA – and has also competed for the Brazilian national team. The former judo champion has been praised for his athletic ability and willingness to learn.

Each of the four AFC East clubs will carry an additional international player on their practice squads in 2019 as part of an expansion of the International Player Pathway program. After training camp, the players are eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting them an 11th practice squad member that is ineligible to be activated during the 2019 season.

The International Player Pathway Program was instituted in 2017 and aims to provide international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Durval Queiroz Neto DT 6-4 325 8/27/92 R None Diamantino, Brazil FA '19 (IPP)

