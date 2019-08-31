Dolphins Alumni On The Passing Of Jim Langer

Don Shula: Jim was a true success story. He joined us as a free agent in 1970 and ended up as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He was the steadying force in the middle of an offensive line which was key to our championship teams. But Jim was more than a great football player. He was one of the finest human beings that I have ever had the opportunity to know and also to coach. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. My thoughts are with his wife, Linda, and their children.

Nat Moore: I was saddened to hear of the passing of Jim. He was the rock in the middle of one of the greatest offensive lines in the history of the National Football League. More than that, he was a leader of our team both on and off the field and set the standard for which all centers are measured. On behalf of the Dolphins and our alumni we send our thoughts and prayers to his family. He will be forever missed.