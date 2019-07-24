Dolphins Announce Broadcast Teams For 2019 Season

Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor will join Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese and play-by-play man Dick Stockton in the booth for preseason television broadcasts on CBS4 (WFOR). Former linebacker/defensive end Kim Bokamper will once again serve as the sideline reporter. It will be Taylor’s first season on the preseason television crew. CBS4 returns as the preseason home of the Dolphins for the 24th consecutive season and will broadcast three of the four preseason contests in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market. The Atlanta (Aug. 8), Tampa Bay (Aug. 16) and New Orleans (Aug. 29) preseason games will air on CBS4, while the Jacksonville preseason game (Aug. 22) will be nationally televised on FOX.