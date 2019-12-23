Miami Dolphins Announce Play Football End Of Year Award Winners

Montoya Jackson from the Miami Shores Spartan 13U of the Miami Xtreme Youth Football League. Jackson is the only team mom for the Miami Shores Spartans. She does a fantastic job making sure all of the players stay hydrated throughout the game and also assists the coaches with maintaining an orderly sideline. Jackson also provides the players and coaches with halftime snacks and postgame refreshments. She always goes above and beyond for all the kids in the Miami Shores program and that is why her team believes Jackson is so special.