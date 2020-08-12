Dolphins Awarded Cornerback Breon Borders

Aug 12, 2020 at 05:19 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded cornerback Breon Borders off waivers from Pittsburgh.

Borders joins the Dolphins after playing 12 games in 2019 – one for Washington and 11 with one start for Jacksonville. He totaled seven tackles (six solo) and one fumble recovery. Borders also appeared in one game with Jacksonville in 2018. He also spent time with Houston (2018), Buffalo (2017-18) and Oakland (2017). Borders originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Raiders on May 5, 2017.

