Dolphins Awarded Ryan Lewis Off Waivers

Lewis was promoted to the Eagles’ active roster on Oct. 2, 2019 before being waived on Oct. 14, 2019. He played in seven games with three starts for Buffalo in 2018, contributing 13 tackles (11 solo), two forced fumbles and three passes defensed. Lewis also spent time with Indianapolis (2019), New England (2017-18) and Arizona (2017). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 12, 2017.