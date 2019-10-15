Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 04:45 PM

Dolphins Awarded Ryan Lewis Off Waivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they were awarded cornerback Ryan Lewis off waivers from Philadelphia.

Lewis was promoted to the Eagles’ active roster on Oct. 2, 2019 before being waived on Oct. 14, 2019. He played in seven games with three starts for Buffalo in 2018, contributing 13 tackles (11 solo), two forced fumbles and three passes defensed. Lewis also spent time with Indianapolis (2019), New England (2017-18) and Arizona (2017). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 12, 2017.

AP Photo/Duane Burleson
Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Ryan Lewis CB 6-0 185 4/15/94 2 Pittsburgh '17 Seattle, Wash. Wai., '19 (Phi.)

