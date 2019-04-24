Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Pahokee High School As Part Of Junior Dolphins Donation Program

“For me – this is something that dates back to when my father was playing football here – we never had the resources and all the proper equipment to be a successful football team. Still, we defied the odds,” said Pahokee High School Head Football Coach Demir Boldin. “I think this donation will even out the playing field for our kids to better prepare them for college, to better prepare them for the game of football safely and it’s something that I’m very, very excited about.”