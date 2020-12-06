Dolphins Bengals Week 13 Inactives and Pregame Notes

Quick Hits

Dolphins

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is active today after missing the 20-3 win over the Jets. Joining Tagovailoa on the active list is running back Myles Gaskin, who was activated off injured reserve this week after missing the last four games with a knee injury. Gaskin's 387 rushing yards leads the Dolphins this season.

Running backs Salvon Ahmed, DeAndre Washington and Matt Breida will not be available today for the Dolphins. Miami's active running backs are Gaskin, Patrick Laird and Chandler Cox (fullback).

Offensive guard Solomon Kindley is active after missing last week's game at the Jets. Kindley has played 544 snaps on the Miami offensive line this season.

Safety Nate Holley is active for the first time in his career. If he plays, it will mark his NFL debut.

Bengals

Cincinnati will start quarterback Brandon Allen for the second straight week in place of the injured Joe Burrow. It's the fifth start of Allen's career, who enters play with a 49.6 completion percentage, 6.1 yards per pass, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Bengals will have every starter from last week's loss to the Giants available sans offensive guard Alex Redmond. Wide receiver Auden Tate and cornerback Tony Brown were each added to an already long injured reserve list for the Bengals.

Threads

The Dolphins are dusting off the aqua tops for the first time this season with the white pants to match. The Bengals are in their road whites with black pants.

Weather