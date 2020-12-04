Top News: The Byron Jones Effect

Baldinger continued with his thoughts on the Dolphins perimeter cornerbacks creating an opportunity for the rest of the system and personnel to flourish.

"The Jets -- the bright spot had been the development of (wide receivers) Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman," he said. "And those two (Dolphins) cornerbacks just took them out of the game.

"Xavien Howard is as good as there is in this game right now. From reading routes, from not letting you get off the line of scrimmage, to just sticking right to you and playing the ball in the air.

"Darrelle Revis used to tell me all the time -- there's three phases a corner has to win at. He has to win at the line of scrimmage, he has to win on the stem (during the route) and then win when the ball is in the air. Xavien Howard does all of those things. Byron Jones does them too, he just doesn't intercept the ball the way Howard does. But he can do everything else. He's really smart. He tackles well and he lines up and plays every snap.

"When you look at the Dolphins defense and all the things they do – and they do a lot – it starts right there. And that's a credit to Brian Flores saying this is how I want to play, these are the guys I need. That's where the foundation of the defense starts."

