The Blitz: Jason Sanders Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

On this Day in Dolphins History

December 4, 2005 - Trailing the Buffalo Bills 21-0 in the second quarter, the Dolphins go on to score 24 of the game's next 26 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, as they register the second-largest comeback win in team history, 24-23. Chris Chambers highlights the victory as he sets Dolphins single-game records for both receptions (15) and receiving yards (238).

Stat of the Day

Sanders' streak of successful field goals from 50-plus is 10, dating back to last season. It;s the longest active streak in the NFL.

Know the Bengals

Brian Flores was asked about the Bengals special teams unit on Thursday, which ranks sixth in the NFL according to Football Outsiders.

"Schematically, they do a good job," Flores said. "They're not afraid to run some fakes, which they got one off last week. This is going to be a challenge, I think, for our special teams unit, and we've got to play well in that phase. They've shown that they can keep themselves in a game strictly off of special teams. We've got to do a good job."

Content on Tap