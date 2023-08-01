Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration and New Ride Distances for DCC XIV in Support of Innovative Cancer Research at Sylvester

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Today, the Miami Dolphins announced open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV (DCC XIV). The signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, marks the 14th edition of the organization's commitment and support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System.

This past February, DCC XIII united a record-breaking 5,641 participants raising more than $10.5M under a "one team, one fight" mentality to challenge cancer and unite the South Florida community. Following a $75M commitment to Sylvester in November 2020, the largest known philanthropic pledge in the NFL, the DCC's 13-year total contribution now stands at $64M which funds the advancement of cancer care through breakthrough science, leading-edge technology and personalized patient care. With 100 percent of participant raised funds donated to Sylvester, the DCC's contributions have gone on to directly impact the South Florida community.

"This year is a memorable one for us here at the Miami Dolphins, as we saw the community and our partners come together for the unified purpose of raising yet another record-breaking contribution of over $10.5M in the fight against cancer. These funds are going directly into the South Florida community through Sylvester's efforts to thrive as a lifesaving cancer center," Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director Javier Sanchez said. "Reflecting on the success of this past year, we are excited to see what we are able to accomplish for DCC XIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 24, 2024."

"We are incredibly fortunate to have a best-in-class organization like the Miami Dolphins as our partner in finding new cures for cancer," said Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and holder of the Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. "Their support of the local South Florida community and the many dedicated physicians and cancer researchers who work at Sylvester, through the Dolphins Challenge Cancer is unequalled. Every dollar of the millions of dollars raised each year at the DCC allows us to hire more world class doctors, to fund more innovative cancer research and to provide more prevention and life-saving care to our patients and the community. We all look forward to continuing to challenge cancer at DCC XIV on February 24, 2024."

This year, the DCC will bring a fresh take to its previous bike rides with new ride distances, named in honor of Miami Dolphins players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This includes the 13-mile Dan Marino ride presented by Aetna, the 39-mile Larry Csonka ride, the 54-mile Zach Thomas ride – who will be formally enshrined in Canton, Ohio later this week – and the 99-mile Jason Taylor ride.

Leading into preparations to host the organization's 14th edition of the prominent community event, Miami Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips and Elizabeth Jenkins, wife of the late Jason Jenkins, Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of

Communications & Community Affairs, will continue to serve as the Board of Directors Chairs for the second consecutive year.

The continued success of DCC XIV would not be possible without the efforts of many organizations and partners – most notably nine individuals including Tom Garfinkel of Team Miami Dolphins, Stuart Miller, Eric Feder, Jonathan Jaffe, and Rick Beckwitt of Team Lennar Corporation, Dr. Stephen Nimer and Bippy Siegal of the University of Miami's Team Hurricanes: Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adam Carlin of Team Hurricanes: Sylvester Board of Governors, and Jose Dans of Team WOW MKTG, which individually supported DCC XIII by raising more than $100K.