Dolphins Claim Five Players Off Waivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded the following players off waivers: linebacker Trent Harris, linebacker Deon Lacey, defensive end Avery Moss, safety Steven Parker and cornerback Ken Webster. The Dolphins waived the following players: linebacker Terrill Hanks, safety Montre Hartage, tight end Chris Myarick, tackle Zach Sterup and defensive tackle Adolphus Washington.

Harris spent the 2018 season on New England’s practice squad after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Patriots on May 11, 2018. He played collegiately at the University of Miami, where he was a third-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2017 after totaling 8.5 sacks.

Lacey has played in 32 NFL games over the past two seasons (2017-18) with Buffalo, where he totaled three tackles (two solo) and 15 special teams stops (12 solo). He spent the 2017 offseason and training camp with Miami after playing three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos (2014-16) of the Canadian Football League. Lacey originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 10, 2013.

Moss played in 11 games with two starts for the N.Y. Giants in 2017 and spent the 2018 season on their practice squad. He has 13 career tackles (10 solo), two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also has one special teams stop. Moss originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (167th overall) by the N.Y. Giants in the 2017 NFL draft.

Parker spent the 2018 season on the L.A. Rams practice squad after signing as an undrafted college free agent on May 15, 2018. He played collegiately at Oklahoma, where he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2017 and finished his career with 40 consecutive starts.

Webster was a seventh-round pick (252nd overall) by New England in the 2019 NFL draft. He played collegiately at Mississippi, where he appeared in 47 career games. As a sophomore in 2015, he was eighth in the SEC with 12 passes defensed.

Hanks was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. He was a four-year starter (2015-18) at New Mexico State, where he played in 46 games with 43 starts.

Hartage joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. He played four seasons (2015-18) at Northwestern, where he appeared in 51 games with 37 starts and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2018.

Myarick was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. He was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and two-year starter at Temple, where he played in 43 career games with 25 starts.

Sterup joined the Dolphins on Nov. 7, 2017 and has played in 12 games with two starts over the past two seasons (2017-18). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 10, 2016.