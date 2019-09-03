Dolphins Claim James Crawford Off Waivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they were awarded linebacker James Crawford off waivers from Green Bay and released linebacker Nate Orchard.
Crawford played in all 16 games as a rookie for Green Bay in 2018. He totaled nine special teams tackles (eight solo) and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on Aug. 8, 2018. Crawford played collegiately at Illinois but grew up in Deerfield Beach, playing at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Orchard joined the Dolphins on May 16, 2019 as a free agent. He’s played in 38 NFL games with 13 starts over four seasons. He spent the first three years of his career in Cleveland (2015-17) and the 2018 season with Buffalo and Kansas City. Orchard originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (51st overall) by Cleveland in the 2015 NFL draft.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|James Crawford
|LB
|6-2
|239
|12/2/94
|1
|Illinois '18
|Deerfiled Beach, Fla.
|T, ’19 (NO)