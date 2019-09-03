Dolphins Claim James Crawford Off Waivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they were awarded linebacker James Crawford off waivers from Green Bay and released linebacker Nate Orchard.

Crawford played in all 16 games as a rookie for Green Bay in 2018. He totaled nine special teams tackles (eight solo) and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on Aug. 8, 2018. Crawford played collegiately at Illinois but grew up in Deerfield Beach, playing at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.