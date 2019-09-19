Thursday, Sep 19, 2019 05:00 PM

Dolphins Claim Taco Charlton

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they were awarded defensive end Taco Charlton off waivers from Dallas and waived guard/tackle Bryan Witzmann

Charlton played in 27 games with seven starts for Dallas over the past two seasons (2017-18). He totaled 46 tackles (28 solo), four sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Charlton originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (28th overall) by Dallas in the 2017 NFL draft. 

Witzmann was signed by the Dolphins on Sept. 14, 2019. He played in 37 NFL games with 20 starts and had 10 appearances with seven starts last year for Chicago. In two seasons with Kansas City (2016-17), he played in 27 games with 13 starts. Witzmann spent this offseason and training camp with Cleveland. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 16, 2014.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Taco Charlton DE 6-6 270 11/7/94 3 Michigan '17 Pickerington, Ohio Wai., ’19 (Dal.)

