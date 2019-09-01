Dolphins Complete Trade With Texans, Receive Picks & Players

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport from the Houston Texans in exchange for tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.
Bademosi has appeared in 110 NFL games with six starts in seven NFL seasons – four with Cleveland (2012-15), one in Detroit (2016), one in New England (2017) and one in Houston (2018). He has totaled 52 tackles (42 solo), one interception, nine passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Bademosi also has 79 career special teams stops (56 solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2012.
Davenport played in 27 games with 19 starts over the past two seasons (2017-18) with the Texans. In 2018, he played in all 16 games and started 15 of them – 13 at left tackle and two at right tackle. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (130th overall) by Houston in the 2017 NFL draft.
Tunsil started 44 games for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2016-18). In 2018, he started 15 contests at left tackle. He was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round (13th overall) of the 2016 NFL draft.
Stills played in 58 games and made 52 starts for the Dolphins over the past four seasons (2015-18). In 2018, he started 15 games and recorded 37 receptions for 553 yards (14.9 avg.) and six touchdowns. The Dolphins acquired him in a trade with New Orleans on March 13, 2015.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Johnson Bademosi
|CB
|6-0
|219
|7/23/90
|8
|Stanford '12
|Silver Springs, Md.
|T, '19 (Hou.)
|Julien Davenport
|T
|6-7
|325
|1/9/95
|3
|Bucknell '17
|Paulsboro,
|T, '19 (Hou.)