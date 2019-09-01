Dolphins Complete Trade With Texans, Receive Picks & Players

Davenport played in 27 games with 19 starts over the past two seasons (2017-18) with the Texans. In 2018, he played in all 16 games and started 15 of them – 13 at left tackle and two at right tackle. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (130th overall) by Houston in the 2017 NFL draft.

Tunsil started 44 games for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2016-18). In 2018, he started 15 contests at left tackle. He was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round (13th overall) of the 2016 NFL draft.