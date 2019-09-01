Sunday, Sep 01, 2019 12:00 PM

Dolphins Complete Trade With Texans, Receive Picks & Players

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport from the Houston Texans in exchange for tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

AP Photo/Ryan Kang

Bademosi has appeared in 110 NFL games with six starts in seven NFL seasons – four with Cleveland (2012-15), one in Detroit (2016), one in New England (2017) and one in Houston (2018). He has totaled 52 tackles (42 solo), one interception, nine passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Bademosi also has 79 career special teams stops (56 solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2012.

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Davenport played in 27 games with 19 starts over the past two seasons (2017-18) with the Texans. In 2018, he played in all 16 games and started 15 of them – 13 at left tackle and two at right tackle. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (130th overall) by Houston in the 2017 NFL draft.

Tunsil started 44 games for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2016-18). In 2018, he started 15 contests at left tackle. He was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round (13th overall) of the 2016 NFL draft.

Stills played in 58 games and made 52 starts for the Dolphins over the past four seasons (2015-18). In 2018, he started 15 games and recorded 37 receptions for 553 yards (14.9 avg.) and six touchdowns. The Dolphins acquired him in a trade with New Orleans on March 13, 2015.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Johnson Bademosi CB 6-0 219 7/23/90 8 Stanford '12 Silver Springs, Md. T, '19 (Hou.)
Julien Davenport T 6-7 325 1/9/95 3 Bucknell '17 Paulsboro, T, '19 (Hou.)

Related Content

Dolphins Announce Roster Moves, Set Initial 53-Man Roster
news

Dolphins Announce Roster Moves, Set Initial 53-Man Roster

news

Dolphins Acquire C/G Evan Boehm

The Dolphins sent an undisclosed draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Dolphins Trade For G Danny Isidora

The Dolphins sent a seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings.
Dolphins Release Jordan Mills & Clive Walford
news

Dolphins Release Jordan Mills & Clive Walford

Dolphins Waive Chase Allen, Release Akeem Spence
news

Dolphins Waive Chase Allen, Release Akeem Spence

Dolphins Waive Will Holden
news

Dolphins Waive Will Holden

Dolphins Release T.J. McDonald
news

Dolphins Release T.J. McDonald

Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership With Miami-Dade County Public Schools Through Values Matter Miami
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership With Miami-Dade County Public Schools Through Values Matter Miami

Dolphins To Host 'The Audible: Football Fridays' At Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach High School Football Games For Third Consecutive Year
news

Dolphins To Host 'The Audible: Football Fridays' At Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach High School Football Games For Third Consecutive Year

Miami Dolphins Break Ground On $135 Million Training Complex In Partnership With Baptist Health
news

Miami Dolphins Break Ground On $135 Million Training Complex In Partnership With Baptist Health

Extension of multi-year partnership brings newly constructed venue and sports performance clinic to Miami Gardens.
news

Dolphins Sign Jakeem Grant To Contract Extension

The Dolphins announced they have signed WR Jakeem Grant to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

Advertising