Dolphins Drop Season Finale In Buffalo

The Dolphins’ touchdown drive in the first half featured two runs by Kalen Ballage after he took the snap in the Wildcat formation, the first converting a third-and-1 and the second converting a fourth-and-1 at the Buffalo 30-yard line.

Buffalo quickly regained control of the game in the second half after the Dolphins went three-and-out on the first possession.

A 35-yard scramble by Allen highlighted a 78-yard touchdown drive that ended with his 5-yard pass to wide receiver Robert Foster.

Three plays later, Tannehill fumbled when he was sacked and Buffalo recovered at the Miami 23-yard line.

Allen then converted a third-and-9 with a 9-yard scramble that ended with an altercation that resulted in the ejections of Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso and defensive end Robert Quinn, along with Buffalo tackle Jordan Mills.

Buffalo increased its lead to 28-14 on a 9-yard run by LeSean McCoy.