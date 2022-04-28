Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on Wilkins

Apr 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He is now signed through the 2023 season.

Wilkins was Miami's first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. During three seasons (2019-21) with the Dolphins, Wilkins has played in 47 games with 43 starts, totaling 192 tackles (107 solo), 8.0 sacks, one interception, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He also has two touchdown receptions on offense. Wilkins had 89 tackles during the 2021 season, which was tied for the most by an NFL defensive lineman since 2013 and was the most by a Dolphins defensive lineman since Jeff Cross has 93 in 1993.

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health Break Ground on Wellness and Medical Complex at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health broke ground on a new, state-of-the-art wellness and medical complex that will be open to the public and is located directly next to Baptist Health Training Complex and across the street from Hard Rock Stadium.

news

PRESS RELEASE: SOCIOS.com and Miami Dolphins Announce New Multi-Platform Marketing Partnership and Reward Fan With Ultimate Training Camp Experience

Socios.com, the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world, today announced a multi-platform marketing partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Baptist Health Selected as Healthcare Provider for NFL Dedicated Hospital Network Program

Baptist Health South Florida has teamed up with the Miami Dolphins to serve as the exclusive local healthcare provider in South Florida for eligible Former NFL Players as part of the NFL Dedicated Hospital Network Program.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign Morstead

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed punter Thomas Morstead as an unrestricted free agent from Atlanta.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign Jenkins

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed defensive tackle John Jenkins.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign Howard to contract extension

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Xavien Howard to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

news

Dolphins make trade with Patriots

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2023 third-round pick from New England in exchange for wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Junior Dolphins Surprise North Miami Senior High School Girls Flag Football with Equipment Donation presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union

Miami Dolphins Youth Programs hosted the Junior Dolphins Spring Donation presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) surprising the girls flag football team of North Miami Senior High School with Dolphins gear, cleats, footballs and meals for the student athletes on Thursday, March 31.

news

Roster Moves: Needham signs RFA tender

The Miami Dolphins today announced that cornerback Nik Needham has signed his restricted free agent tender. Miami placed a second-round tender on him on March 11, 2022.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign T Armstead

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Terron Armstead as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release G/T Jesse Davis and WR Allen Hurns

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns (failed physical).

Advertising