Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on Wilkins

Wilkins was Miami's first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. During three seasons (2019-21) with the Dolphins, Wilkins has played in 47 games with 43 starts, totaling 192 tackles (107 solo), 8.0 sacks, one interception, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He also has two touchdown receptions on offense. Wilkins had 89 tackles during the 2021 season, which was tied for the most by an NFL defensive lineman since 2013 and was the most by a Dolphins defensive lineman since Jeff Cross has 93 in 1993.