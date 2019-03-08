Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Host Art & Social Justice Community Night In Collaboration With PAMM

PAMM Art Detectives is organized by Pérez Art Museum Miami and Breakthrough Miami in partnership with the Greater Miami Chapter of the Links Inc. and Miami-Dade County Police Department. The program is made possible by the Wege Foundation, Football Unites, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and by endowed funds granted by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Heckscher Foundation for Children to underwrite the museum’s broad portfolio of education programs. Together with leadership support from Miami-Dade County, these funders enable the museum to transform the lives of young people in the community through our art education programs. For more information, visit pamm.org/football-unites.