Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Host Art & Social Justice Community Night In Collaboration With PAMM

MIAMI – Under the Miami Dolphins’ “Teamwork At Work” initiative, the Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ program in partnership with Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) Art Detectives hosted an art and social justice community night to celebrate the work of local organizations that are involved in community engagement, education and justice reform on Thursday, March 7.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the hard and passionate work of local organizations that make up the intersections of South Florida,” PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans said. “PAMM Free Community Night: Art and Social Justice with Football Unites is about celebrating, uniting, and embracing South Florida’s vibrant and diverse communities. Collaborating with FOOTBALL UNITES™ has been such a wonderful experience and we look forward to using the power of teamwork to inspire individuality and celebrating community.”
Participating partners included the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, ADL Florida, Aqua Foundation for Women, CAN Community Health, Community Justice Project, Gay8, Islamic Center of Greater Miami, Israeli Consulate General in Miami, Miami Gardens Police Department, National Organization of Black Law Executives South Florida Chapter (NOBLE), North Miami PAL, North Miami Beach PAL, Pridelines, SAVE, Special Olympics Florida, Trayvon Martin Foundation, Urban League of Broward County and Women of Tomorrow.
This event was in collaboration with PAMM Art Detectives, an innovative arts-based learning experience that brings together South Florida police officers with 250 middle-school students from under-served communities through PAMM. The program brings together law enforcement and youth with the goal of creating new channels for dialogue using art as a catalyst.
The free event included gallery tours, art-making on the terrace, a screening of a short documentary about PAMM’s Art Detectives program and presentations from FOOTBALL UNITES™ community partners.
Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross and Dolphins players created the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program as a way to bring positive social change, uniting groups of different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faith around the power of football.
About PAMM Art Detectives
PAMM Art Detectives is organized by Pérez Art Museum Miami and Breakthrough Miami in partnership with the Greater Miami Chapter of the Links Inc. and Miami-Dade County Police Department. The program is made possible by the Wege Foundation, Football Unites, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and by endowed funds granted by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Heckscher Foundation for Children to underwrite the museum’s broad portfolio of education programs. Together with leadership support from Miami-Dade County, these funders enable the museum to transform the lives of young people in the community through our art education programs. For more information, visit pamm.org/football-unites.