Dolphins Host FOOTBALL UNITES™ Allapattah, Wynwood Cultural TourPresented By Baptist Health

“When I was a little kid I really wanted to meet an NFL player; I think that was really huge for me and being able to do that for these guys here I think that means a lot just being friendly and having regular conversations with them,” Miami Dolphins Running Back Myles Gaskin said. “I learned how much history Florida has. Coming from across the country, you don’t hear much about it and being out here learning about these churches, restaurants and Wynwood, I think that is the biggest part. On my day off I might work out a little but you obviously want to see something new and that was big for me today, I really enjoyed it and can’t wait for the next one.”

On arrival, the group participated in a #DolphinsHuddleFor100 service project packing hygiene kits as part of a Hurricane Dorian relief effort to experience working together in a teamwork setting.

The tour, in partnership with History Miami, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, started with a guided exploration through La Merced Church. Participants received a history lesson of the colonial site and its significance on the heritage of Miami. The team then visited Club Tipico Dominicano Restaurant, the oldest Dominican restaurant in Allapattah, to enjoy traditional Dominican dishes and experience Merengue dancing. The day concluded with a visit to Wynwood Wall to explore the colorful street murals from artists around the globe.

“My favorite part has been coming to the restaurant. We are experiencing stuff and they are telling us about the Dominican cultures, what’s going on and how long it’s been here,” student participant Stephanie Pineda said. “It’s good because they (Miami Dolphins) are interested in it, and they actually talk about it. Most people don’t worry about it but I appreciate how they actually do.”