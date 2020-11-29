Dolphins Jets Week 12 Inactives and Pregame Notes

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.
Dolphins Inactives
Jets Inactives
Quick Hits
Dolphins
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since Week 6 when the Dolphins beat the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, 24-0. Fitzpatrick was 18-for-27 with 191 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in that game. Tua Tagovailoa is inactive, which means recently elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett will be active for the first time in his career and back up Fitzpatrick.
Running back Salvon Ahmed is out. Matt Breida, DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird are Miami's three active backs for this game.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is back after missing the last two games, but offensive guard Solomon Kindley will miss the first game of his young career with a foot injury. Wide receiver
Jakeem Grant was questionable coming into the game but will be active today for Miami.
Jets
Quarterback Sam Darnold will make his first start since missing the previous three games with a shoulder injury. Darnold is 1-3 with four touchdown passes and eight interceptions in four career starts against Miami.
George Fant and Chuma Edoga are the Jets top two snap-takers at the tackle position this season. Both are out for the game, though the Jets do have promising rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton available. He missed the previous shutout loss to Miami in Week 6 in which the Dolphins produced a season-high 29 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus.
Threads
The Dolphins are in their white tops and aqua bottoms while the Jets are in their green tops and white pants
Weather
Today's weather in East Rutherford calls for 50-degree temperatures, clear skies and just 3 MPH winds.