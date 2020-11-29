Dolphins Jets Week 12 Inactives and Pregame Notes

Jets

Quarterback Sam Darnold will make his first start since missing the previous three games with a shoulder injury. Darnold is 1-3 with four touchdown passes and eight interceptions in four career starts against Miami.

George Fant and Chuma Edoga are the Jets top two snap-takers at the tackle position this season. Both are out for the game, though the Jets do have promising rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton available. He missed the previous shutout loss to Miami in Week 6 in which the Dolphins produced a season-high 29 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Threads

The Dolphins are in their white tops and aqua bottoms while the Jets are in their green tops and white pants

Weather