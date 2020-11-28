Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Jets

When: Sunday November 29, 1:00 EDT
Where: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ
Weather: 50 degrees, mostly sunny, 20 percent change of rain 9 MPH winds
How to Watch
TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, AJ Ross)
Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
Watching Online:Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
Series Record: Jets lead all-time series 55-54-1
At Miami: Dolphins lead 30-24-1
At New York: Jets lead 30-24
At London: Jets lead 1-0
Last Meeting: 2020 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Jets 0
Series Trend:
In a series full of one-sided runs, the Dolphins are in the midst of one of their own. Miami is winners of seven of the last nine against the Jets, including a 24-0 shutout this October. The Jets went 8-0 against Miami in the 60's and the Dolphins returned the favor with a 14-6 run in the 70's. Miami took the 80's by a two-game margin and the teams tied 10 apiece in the 1990's. New York won the 2000's by a six-game difference (13-7), but the Dolphins took back the series in the 2010's with an 11-9 mark.
Jets Scouting Report
New York's Record: 0-10
Last Game: Lost 34-28 at Los Angeles Chargers
The Jets are getting reinforcements from a previously banged up team. Quarterback Sam Darnold returns after missing three games with a shoulder injury. Wide receiver Denzel Mims is back and averaging 16.5 yards per reception. Left tackle Mekhi Becton is the author of some of the most dominant offensive line tape this season and the Jets feature the 11th-ranked run defense. Two players helping push the Jets towards a top 10 run defense are Quinnen Williams, who leads all defensive tackles in ESPN's Run Stop Win Rate at 48 percent, and Neville Hewitt, who leads the Jets with 85 tackles.
New Faces
Key Veteran Additions: CB Pierre Desir, OT George Fant, OC Connor McGovern, WR Breshad Perriman, RB Frank Gore, QB Joe Flacco, ILB Patrick Onwuasor
Draft (Rounds 1-3): OT Mekhi Becton (1st round, Louisville), WR Denzel Mims (2nd round, Baylor), S Ashtyn Davis (3rd round, Cal), DE Jabari Zuniga (3rd round, Flordia)
Injury Report
Dolphins:
Running back Salvon Ahmed and offensive guard Solomon Kindley are OUT.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is DOUBTFUL.
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant is QUESTIONABLE.
Jets:
Quarterback Sam Darnold will start for the Jets on Sunday.
Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor is OUT.
Offensive tackles George Fant and Chuma Edoga are DOUBTFUL.
Linebacker Blake Cashman and offensive guard Alex Lewis are QUESTIONABLE.
For the rest of the Dolphins-Jets Week 12 injury report, click here.