Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Jets

The Series

In a series full of one-sided runs, the Dolphins are in the midst of one of their own. Miami is winners of seven of the last nine against the Jets, including a 24-0 shutout this October. The Jets went 8-0 against Miami in the 60's and the Dolphins returned the favor with a 14-6 run in the 70's. Miami took the 80's by a two-game margin and the teams tied 10 apiece in the 1990's. New York won the 2000's by a six-game difference (13-7), but the Dolphins took back the series in the 2010's with an 11-9 mark.