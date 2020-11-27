Top News: Injury Updates and the Latest on Dolphins-Jets

That energy was evident by Wilkins' Friday press conference. He teased of a hobby he picked up in his down time, which he promised he will unveil once he gets better at; but also how much of a challenge it was to miss the two games.

"The only symptom I got was 'lack-of-football-it is,'" Wilkins joked. "That was tough missing two games. I've never had to miss a game for anything in my football career. That was unfortunate for me, but now I'm more excited to be back than ever. I'm just happy to be back with the guys."

The time off was time well-spent, however. Wilkins did some reflecting when he wasn't preparing for the games in order to stay mentally sharp.

"Even though I knew I wasn't going to play or anything, or with the potential of not being able to play, I still studied," Wilkins said. "I still studied and tried to prepare each week like I was playing, just to stay sharp. Then just like I said, I just had more time to think about the game and about the great opportunity I have to play the game every day."

Jets Getting Healthy on Offense

Sam Darnold returns to the lineup after he missed the last three games with a shoulder injury. On the season, Darnold is completing 58.6 percent of his passes for an average of 5.5 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

"We were prepared for both (quarterbacks)," Rowe said. "It doesn't really change our mindset because both QBs are – they're both talented... We all know his potential. Now that we know who's playing, it does give us a better game plan of some sort, but we were ready for both."

The Jets offense has additional reinforcements which were not available when they made the trip to South Florida back in Week 6. Rookies Mekhi Becton and Denzel Mims will also play in the rematch. Becton has surrendered just 12 pressures on 222 pass-blocking snaps this season while Mims is averaging 16.5 yards per reception through the first four games of his NFL career.

Dolphins rookie safety Brandon Jones played against Mims all four years when he was at Texas while Mims played at Baylor. Jones sees a playmaker in the Jets rookie wide receiver.

"He's just an overall playmaker," Dolphins safety Brandon Jones said of Mims. "He has a lot of speed, very good body control and he just makes plays."

Daily Improvement Bearing Out in the Big Picture