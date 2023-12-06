Dolphins Lead NFL Pro Bowl Voting With Nine Top Vote-Getters

Dec 06, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Owen_Carter
Carter Owen

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in balloting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games with 59,680 votes, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Nine Dolphins players lead the AFC in votes at their respective positions, the most of any team in the NFL.

Miami ranks second in total votes behind San Francisco and is the only team with two of the top five vote-getters among all NFL players (Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill).

The Dolphins nine top vote-getters are QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, FB Alec Ingold, WR Tyreek Hill, T Terron Armstead, CB Jalen Ramsey, LS Blake Ferguson, WR Braxton Berrios (Special Teams) and LB Duke Riley (Special Teams).

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, hosted in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County and the City of Orlando, will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium.

Dolphins fans can vote as often as they would like until Monday, Dec. 25, when voting closes.

Starting Dec. 11, fans can vote directly on "X" (formerly Twitter) by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days (Dec. 24 – Dec. 25), social votes will count as double.

To vote online for your favorite Dolphins players, visit https://www.miamidolphins.com/pro-bowl-games/vote/.

