Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Brandon Bolden and released center Travis Swanson.
Boldinplayed in 83 games with six starts in six seasons with New England (2012-17). He totaled 216 carries for 912 yards (4.2 avg.) and six rushing touchdowns while adding 47 receptions for 373 yards (7.9 avg.) and two receiving touchdowns. Bolden has appeared in 15 playoff games with two starts and has played in three Super Bowls, winning two of them.
Swansonjoined the Dolphins as a free agent on Sept. 3, 2018. He played four seasons with Detroit (2014-17), appearing in 53 games with 42 starts. Swanson signed as an unrestricted free agent with the N.Y. Jets on April 4, 2018 before being released on Aug. 31, 2018. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (76th overall) by Detroit in the 2014 NFL draft.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|5-11
|220
|1/26/90
|7
|Mississippi '12
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FA, ‘18