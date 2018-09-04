Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Brandon Bolden and released center Travis Swanson.

Boldinplayed in 83 games with six starts in six seasons with New England (2012-17). He totaled 216 carries for 912 yards (4.2 avg.) and six rushing touchdowns while adding 47 receptions for 373 yards (7.9 avg.) and two receiving touchdowns. Bolden has appeared in 15 playoff games with two starts and has played in three Super Bowls, winning two of them.