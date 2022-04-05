Dolphins make trade with Patriots

Apr 05, 2022 at 03:30 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2023 third-round pick from New England in exchange for wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Parker was Miami's first-round pick (14th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Louisville. He played in 93 games with 64 starts for the Dolphins, totaling 338 career receptions for 4,727 yards (14.0 avg.) and 24 touchdowns. Parker's 4,727 receiving yards are sixth in team history while his 338 receptions rank eighth. His most productive season came in 2019 when he finished fifth in the NFL with 1,202 receiving yards and caught nine touchdowns.

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Junior Dolphins Surprise North Miami Senior High School Girls Flag Football with Equipment Donation presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union

Miami Dolphins Youth Programs hosted the Junior Dolphins Spring Donation presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) surprising the girls flag football team of North Miami Senior High School with Dolphins gear, cleats, footballs and meals for the student athletes on Thursday, March 31.
news

Roster Moves: Needham signs RFA tender

The Miami Dolphins today announced that cornerback Nik Needham has signed his restricted free agent tender. Miami placed a second-round tender on him on March 11, 2022.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign T Armstead

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Terron Armstead as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release G/T Jesse Davis and WR Allen Hurns

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns (failed physical).
news

Miami Dolphins acquire Hill from Kansas City

 The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City in exchange for a first-round pick, second-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick in 2023, pending a physical.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Scarlett

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign TE Smythe

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed tight end Durham Smythe.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign S Redwine

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed safety Sheldrick Redwine.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR Sherfield

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Trent Sherfield as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Roberts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Mostert

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Raheem Mostert as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco.
Advertising