Dolphins make trade with Patriots

Parker was Miami's first-round pick (14th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Louisville. He played in 93 games with 64 starts for the Dolphins, totaling 338 career receptions for 4,727 yards (14.0 avg.) and 24 touchdowns. Parker's 4,727 receiving yards are sixth in team history while his 338 receptions rank eighth. His most productive season came in 2019 when he finished fifth in the NFL with 1,202 receiving yards and caught nine touchdowns.