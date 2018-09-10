Dolphins Name MSD Assistant Coach Aaron Feis The George F. Smith High School Coach Of The Year

"It's an honor for all of us, really, for Coach Feis to get the Coach of the Year Award. If you knew him, you would appreciate that he got that award, because he really was a great man, mentor, friend and dad," Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Head Football Coach Willis May said. "What a wonderful day for our kids and our program and we had a blast. We loved it and we can't thank the Miami Dolphins enough for everything they've done for us since February 14th. We want to say thank you and how much we appreciate it and what they've done for our kids, it's amazing."