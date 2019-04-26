Dolphins Pick Up Assets In Trade With Saints

The Dolphins picked up even more assets for the 2020 draft when they traded down in the second round of the 2019 draft Friday night.

To move down from 48th overall to 62nd, the Dolphins picked up a second-round pick in 2020 from the New Orleans Saints, as well as a sixth-round pick. They also gave the Saints a fourth-round choice this year.

The Dolphins now have 11 selections for 2020, one in every round along with extra selections in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh rounds.

The extra picks came as the result of trades involving Ryan Tannehill (fourth), Robert Quinn (sixth) and Jordan Lucas (seventh).