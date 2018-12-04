Dolphins Place A.J. Derby On IR, Claim Dee Delaney

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have claimed cornerback **Dee Delaney** off waivers from Jacksonville and placed tight end **A.J. Derby** on injured reserve.
Delaney played in two games for Jacksonville this season but did not record any statistics. He spent several stints on Jacksonville's practice squad and active roster. Delaney originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on April 30, 2018. He was a one-year starter at the University of Miami, playing in 10 games with six starts as a senior in 2017 after transferring as a graduate from The Citadel.
Derby played in four games for the Dolphins this season, totaling three receptions for 48 yards (16.0 avg.) and one touchdown. He also had one special teams tackle and a forced fumble. Derby joined the Dolphins on Nov. 29, 2017 after he was claimed off waivers from Denver. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (202nd overall) by New England in the 2015 NFL draft.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Dee Delaney
|CB
|5-11
|200
|2/20/95
|R
|Miami (FL) '18
|Beaufort, S.C.
|Wai., '18 (Jax.)