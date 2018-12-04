Dolphins Place A.J. Derby On IR, Claim Dee Delaney

Dec 04, 2018 at 06:05 PM

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have claimed cornerback **Dee Delaney** off waivers from Jacksonville and placed tight end **A.J. Derby** on injured reserve.

Delaney played in two games for Jacksonville this season but did not record any statistics. He spent several stints on Jacksonville's practice squad and active roster. Delaney originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on April 30, 2018. He was a one-year starter at the University of Miami, playing in 10 games with six starts as a senior in 2017 after transferring as a graduate from The Citadel.

Derby played in four games for the Dolphins this season, totaling three receptions for 48 yards (16.0 avg.) and one touchdown. He also had one special teams tackle and a forced fumble. Derby joined the Dolphins on Nov. 29, 2017 after he was claimed off waivers from Denver. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (202nd overall) by New England in the 2015 NFL draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Dee Delaney CB 5-11 200 2/20/95 R Miami (FL) '18 Beaufort, S.C. Wai., '18 (Jax.)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson and waived quarterback James Blackman.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand and waived defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Mark Gilbert and waived/injured fullback John Lovett.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Two Players

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed safety Myles Dorn and linebacker Mike Rose.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have waived punter Michael Turk and waived/injured safety Bennett Williams.
news

Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration and New Ride Distances for DCC XIV in Support of Innovative Cancer Research at Sylvester

The Miami Dolphins announced open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024.
news

Miami Dolphins Activate Armstead

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated tackle Terron Armstead off the physically unable to perform list.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Eli Apple and activated tackle Isaiah Wynn off the physically unable to perform list.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed tackle Terron Armstead, tight end Tanner Conner and tackle Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list and activated cornerback Ethan Bonner off the non-football injury list.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Needham on PUP

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed cornerback Nik Needham on the active/physically unable to perform list.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed cornerback Ethan Bonner on the active/non-football injury list and linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Cam Smith

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed their second-round pick, cornerback Cam Smith. Smith was selected 51st overall by Miami in the 2023 NFL Draft. The cornerback earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and 2022.
Advertising