Dolphins Place A.J. Derby On IR, Claim Dee Delaney

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have claimed cornerback **Dee Delaney** off waivers from Jacksonville and placed tight end **A.J. Derby** on injured reserve.

Delaney played in two games for Jacksonville this season but did not record any statistics. He spent several stints on Jacksonville's practice squad and active roster. Delaney originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on April 30, 2018. He was a one-year starter at the University of Miami, playing in 10 games with six starts as a senior in 2017 after transferring as a graduate from The Citadel.