Monday, Aug 05, 2019 04:20 PM

Dolphins Place Mike Hull On Reserve/PUP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Mike Hull on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Hull-Mike

Mike Hull

#45 LB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 232 lbs
  • College: Penn State

Hull has spent all four seasons (2015-18) of his NFL career with the Dolphins after joining the team as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2015. He has played in 42 career games with five starts, totaling 45 tackles (30 solo), one interception, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. Hull also has 30 special teams tackles (20 solo) and was third in the NFL with 18 special teams stops in 2018.

