Dolphins Place Two Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive tackle Zach Sieler on the reserve/COVID-19* list.

Baker was Miami's third-round pick (73rd overall) in the 2018 NFL draft. He's played in all 32 games over his two-year career with 26 starts. Baker has totaled 200 tackles (130 solo), 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his NFL career. His 200 career stops are seventh among all players selected in the 2018 draft class and he served as a team captain for the Dolphins during the 2019 season.

Sieler was awarded off waivers to Miami on Dec. 5, 2019 and played in three games with one start for Miami last year. He totaled eight tackles (three solo), one sack and two passes defensed with the Dolphins. Sieler also spent time with Baltimore in 2018 and 2019. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (238th overall) by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL draft.