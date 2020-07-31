Friday, Jul 31, 2020 04:41 PM

Dolphins Place Two Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive tackle Zach Sieler on the reserve/COVID-19* list. 

Baker was Miami's third-round pick (73rd overall) in the 2018 NFL draft. He's played in all 32 games over his two-year career with 26 starts. Baker has totaled 200 tackles (130 solo), 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his NFL career. His 200 career stops are seventh among all players selected in the 2018 draft class and he served as a team captain for the Dolphins during the 2019 season.

Sieler was awarded off waivers to Miami on Dec. 5, 2019 and played in three games with one start for Miami last year. He totaled eight tackles (three solo), one sack and two passes defensed with the Dolphins. Sieler also spent time with Baltimore in 2018 and 2019. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (238th overall) by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL draft.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Related Content

Miami Dolphins Partner With Baptist Health South Florida And One Blood For Plasma And Blood Donations
news

Miami Dolphins Partner With Baptist Health South Florida And One Blood For Plasma And Blood Donations

Miami Dolphins players and staff are giving back to the community in an effort to increase blood and plasma donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Footballs during off season training actives at the Miami Dolphins training facility on May 16th, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Claim Ray Smith, Waive Ryan Lewis

Claimed Ray Smith off waivers from San Francisco, waived Ryan Lewis and activated Benito Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during an NFL week 8 Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 28th, 2019. (Carlos GoldmanMiami Dolphins)
news

Xavien Howard Placed On Active/PUP List

Miami placed Xavien Howard on the active/physically unable to perform list and Calvin Munson on the active/non-football injury list.
Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Miami Dolphins Awarded Javaris Davis, Make Roster Moves

The Dolphins announced multiple roster moves today.
Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
news

Miami Dolphins Acquire Adam Shaheen

Adam Shaheen acquired from Chicago in exchange for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick.
Linebacker Trent Harris (97) during an NFL week 15 football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 15th, 2019. (Carlos Goldman /Miami Dolphins)
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Trent Harris, Avery Moss

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived linebacker Trent Harris and defensive end Avery Moss.
Miami Dolphins Release Ricardo Louis, Waive Jake Rudock
news

Miami Dolphins Release Ricardo Louis, Waive Jake Rudock

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released Ricardo Louis and waived Jake Rudock.
Miami Dolphins Waive Ray Lima
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Ray Lima

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived defensive tackle Ray Lima.
Robert Hunt - OT - Lousiana-Lafayette
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Robert Hunt

The Dolphins signed second-round tackle Robert Hunt.
Photo: Generic NFL Ball Image Asset (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Provide Tuition Support Through Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Endowment Program

 The Miami Dolphins announced three South Florida high school students as the 2020 scholarship recipients for the third annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Grant Endowment Program.
Auburn receiver Noah Igbinoghene returns a kick against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Noah Igbinoghene

The Dolphins signed first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

Advertising