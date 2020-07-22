Dolphins Provide Tuition Support Through Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Endowment Program

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced three South Florida high school students as the 2020 scholarship recipients for the third annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Grant Endowment Program. Selected through an application process that demonstrates community service, leadership, financial need and academic standing, the selected student will receive tuition support towards their university or vocational program of choice.

"It is essential that we continue to support the future leaders of our community especially during these unprecedented times and we are proud to select these amazing students that have displayed outstanding character and academics as our 2020 scholarship recipients," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Project & Alumni Relations Nat Moore said. "I would like to thank our endowment partners and donors for their support to make this initiative possible. This endowment program will give these aspiring students the chance to gain greater knowledge and the opportunity to make an impact in South Florida and the rest of the world."