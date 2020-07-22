Dolphins Provide Tuition Support Through Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Endowment Program

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced three South Florida high school students as the 2020 scholarship recipients for the third annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Grant Endowment Program. Selected through an application process that demonstrates community service, leadership, financial need and academic standing, the selected student will receive tuition support towards their university or vocational program of choice.
"It is essential that we continue to support the future leaders of our community especially during these unprecedented times and we are proud to select these amazing students that have displayed outstanding character and academics as our 2020 scholarship recipients," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Project & Alumni Relations Nat Moore said. "I would like to thank our endowment partners and donors for their support to make this initiative possible. This endowment program will give these aspiring students the chance to gain greater knowledge and the opportunity to make an impact in South Florida and the rest of the world."
2020 Nat Moore Endowment Fund Scholarship Recipients
- Shirley Campos of Miami Jackson Senior High School and class of 2020 Salutatorian will attend Florida International University to study exploratory sciences.
- Michael Jules of Doctors Charter High School will attend the University of Central Florida to study computer engineering.
- Kayla Renert of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will attend the University of Central Florida to study mechanical engineering and business.
In its second year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation, the program's mission is to provide the youth of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Both the scholarship and the grant are expressly designed to bolster efforts to bridge a gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma. This initiative aligns with the Miami Dolphins Foundation's commitment of leveraging the power of sports and entertainment to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.
The fund is a continuation of the Nat Moore Foundation, which started in 1998 to serve the youth of South Florida through education. The Miami Dolphins Foundation through the Nat Moore Scholarship Fund is committed to raising $10 million in 10 years to fund educational opportunities for South Florida youth. This commitment will foster the next generation of industry and community leaders by providing students who are achieving academically and who give back to their communities with the opportunity to attain their educational goals.