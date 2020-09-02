Dolphins Release Chester Rogers

Sep 02, 2020 at 04:43 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released wide receiver Chester Rogers.

Rogerswas signed by the Dolphins on Aug. 9, 2020. He played four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-19) and appeared in 53 career games with 22 starts. Rogers has 111 career receptions for 1,221 yards (11.0 avg.) and five touchdowns. He also has five carries for 22 yards (4.4 avg.), five kickoff returns for 42 yards (8.4 avg.) and 60 punt returns for 551 yards (9.2 avg.). Rogers originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis on May 3, 2016.

