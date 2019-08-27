Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 04:20 PM

Dolphins Release Jordan Mills & Clive Walford

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released/injury settlement tackle Jordan Mills and tight end Clive Walford.

Mills was signed by the Dolphins on May 9, 2019 after four seasons in Buffalo (2015-18), where he started 53 consecutive games. During his career, Mills has played in 87 career games with 82 starts while also spending time with Chicago (2013-14). He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (163rd overall) by Chicago in the 2013 NFL draft.

Walford was signed by the Dolphins on March 14, 2019. He’s played in 45 career games with 11 starts over four NFL seasons – three with Oakland (2015-17) and one with the N.Y. Jets (2018). Walford has 70 career receptions for 768 yards (11.0 avg.) and six touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (68th overall) by Oakland in the 2015 NFL draft. A native of Belle Glade, Florida, Walford played at the University of Miami and attended Glades Central High School.

Extension of multi-year partnership brings newly constructed venue and sports performance clinic to Miami Gardens.
The Dolphins announced they have signed WR Jakeem Grant to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
The Miami Dolphins through their Junior Dolphins program have a strong commitment to youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment.
