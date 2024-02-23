 Skip to main content
Dolphins Release Ogbah

Feb 23, 2024 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have released defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

Ogbah spent four seasons (2020-23) with the Dolphins, appearing in 57 games with 27 starts. He totaled 114 tackles (66 solo), 24.0 sacks, one interception, 19 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries with Miami. Ogbah led the team in sacks in 2020 (9.0) and 2021 (9.0) and was named the team's Nat Moore Community Service Award winner in 2022. He has played in eight NFL seasons, also appearing in games with Cleveland (2016-18) and Kansas City (2019). Ogbah originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (32nd overall) by Cleveland in the 2016 NFL Draft.

