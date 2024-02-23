Dolphins Release Ogbah

Ogbah spent four seasons (2020-23) with the Dolphins, appearing in 57 games with 27 starts. He totaled 114 tackles (66 solo), 24.0 sacks, one interception, 19 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries with Miami. Ogbah led the team in sacks in 2020 (9.0) and 2021 (9.0) and was named the team's Nat Moore Community Service Award winner in 2022. He has played in eight NFL seasons, also appearing in games with Cleveland (2016-18) and Kansas City (2019). Ogbah originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (32nd overall) by Cleveland in the 2016 NFL Draft.