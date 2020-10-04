Dolphins Seahawks Week 4 Recap

"My job is to set the edge, make tackles and make plays for this team," Ogbah said. "Coach Boyer had a great game plan and I felt like a play needed to be made and I stepped up."

The Dolphins defense held up as long as it could by limiting Seattle – who entered the game with the NFL's second-highest points per game (37.0) average – to only 17 points on the first seven possessions of the game.

After Miami cut the lead to two, Seattle would answer with a 75-yard touchdown march sparked by a 30-yard completion from Wilson to Tyler Lockett. Needing two scores in less than five minutes, the Dolphins offense sped up the tempo and would turn the ball over for the second time in the game.

Seattle scored two plays later to make it a two-score game at 31-15. The Dolphins would find the end zone on the ensuing possession courtesy of a Fitzpatrick scramble. Sanders pounded his kick into the ground and put a member of the Seattle hands team in a position to catch the ball over his shoulder, which he did, successfully.

"Execution down in the red zone, that's what it boils down to" Flores said. "When you get down there the throwing lanes are tighter, the safeties are closer. Against a good team, you have to punch it in. We were close, but we didn't get in/ At the end of the day, three instead of seven adds up, especially against a team like that".

Seattle would convert a third down run three plays later. The officials checked on the play with a review and a measurement, but the call would stand and the Seahawks would go into victory formation.

The loss drops the Dolphins to 1-3. In each of the three losses, the Dolphins were either in the lead or within three points in the fourth quarter against three teams with a combined 9-1 record; three teams that were in the postseason a year ago.